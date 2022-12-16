Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified two suspects who they believe are responsible for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Kannapolis last week.

The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun.

Police say the two suspects were involved with the shooting death of Claude Anthony Williams on Dec. 7. He was found dead, suffering multiple gunshot wounds, at his home on South Little Texas Road.

The warrant obtained for Chapman is for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Chanthaboun also has a warrant for first-degree murder.

Chapman and Chanthaboun were last known to have been in the area of Philadelphia, Pa.

The Kannapolis Police Department asks that anyone with information on their whereabouts call 704-920-4000.

Information can also be submitted at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or by calling 704-93CRIME.

