Over 80 books delivered through #MollysKids to benefit pediatric patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Success!

On Monday, WBTV posted about Hartley Plyler and her book drive to benefit pediatric patients this holiday season.

A longtime #MollysKids, she is organizing a big gift to UNC Children’s - North Carolina Children’s Hospital; she was asking for new books to give to kids staying there over the holidays, a position she knows well.

She said books are hugely appreciated when you’re a pediatric patient. Hartley created an Amazon wish list, making it easy to send books to her.

Well, the community delivered. Literally. #MollysKids and those who follow, read, and care sent dozens of packages. In the first three days since the post, Hartley had 80 new books.

Her P.O. Box in Ellenboro is stuffed, and Hartley couldn’t be happier.

