PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

N.C. deputy hit, killed by vehicle while investigating robbery

As deputies returned from running a K-9 track, one deputy who was walking was hit by a vehicle, law enforcement said.
A Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy died after being hit by a vehicle while investigating a...
A Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy died after being hit by a vehicle while investigating a robbery early Friday morning.(Source: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy died after being hit by a vehicle while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened around 2:46 am. at a Circle K on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville.

As deputies returned from running a K-9 track, one deputy who was walking was hit by a vehicle, law enforcement said.

Other deputies began lifesaving efforts before the victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was located a short distance away, according to the sheriff’s office.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the N.C. State Highway Patrol are investigating.

“We ask the community to join us as we pray for our Deputy’s Family,” a post on the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page stated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon.
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Police tape is still up at an apartment complex in Matthews. Police continue to investigate...
Man dead after shooting, wreck in Matthews, officials say

Latest News

A crash involving a car and CATS bus happened Thursday night in front of WBTV's station.
Two hurt in crash involving CATS bus in west Charlotte
A Waxhaw family discovered a squirrel in their Christmas tree earlier this week.
‘Go full force on it!’: Waxhaw family has ‘Christmas Vacation’ moment when squirrel gets in tree
The Salvation Army's Center of Hope on Broad Street in Gastonia will serve as a warming shelter...
Gaston County opening warming shelter Friday night as temperatures drop
Waxhaw family has ‘Christmas Vacation’ moment when squirrel gets in tree