Man accused of attacking wife with Christmas tree when asked to help make dinner

Richard Atchison was arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife.
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida is facing charges after throwing a Christmas tree at his wife, according to the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The arrest report states Richard Atchison became angry when his wife asked for help making dinner Monday night.

They started arguing and Atchison told police he lost his temper when his wife allegedly slammed a spoon into hot food that splashed on his face.

He told his wife he was leaving, packed clothes and then walked out to his truck. According to the report, he came back inside since he had been drinking and told his wife to leave instead.

The arrest affidavit states she tried to leave but Atchison pushed her away from the door, so she went into the living room. That’s when Atchison allegedly picked up the Christmas tree and threw it at her.

Atchison’s wife went into the bedroom to separate herself from him and to call authorities for help, according to the arrest report.

