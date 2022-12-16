PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 charges for Trump

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue three criminal charges against Trump, including insurrection.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, including insurrection.

The panel is also considering recommending prosecutors pursue charges for obstructing an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The committee’s deliberations were continuing late Friday, and no decisions were formalized on which specific charges the committee would refer to the Justice Department.

The panel is to meet publicly on Monday, where the recommendation would be made public.

The deliberations were confirmed to the AP by a person familiar with the matter who could not discuss the matter publicly by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. A second person familiar with the deliberations confirmed the committee was considering three charges.

The decision to issue referrals is not unexpected. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the committee, has for months been hinting at sending the Justice Department criminal referrals based on the extensive evidence the nine-member panel has gathered since it was formed in July 2021.

While Congress can send criminal referrals to the Justice Department, it is ultimately up to federal prosecutors whether to pursue charges.

Over the course of its investigation, the committee has made recommendations that several members of Trump’s inner circle should be prosecuted for refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon.
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
James Thomas Andrew McCarty made several, fake violent threats to police and schools between...
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges

Latest News

Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.
Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself with gun left on bed, police said
Murder warrants have been obtained for Khalil Chapman (left) and Jennifer Chanthaboun (right).
Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say