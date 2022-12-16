Heading into the weekend with sunshine, chilly temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Morning fog will give way to lots of sunshine for your Friday, with dry and chilly conditions for the weekend. Much colder air is in the extended forecast!
- AM fog/PM sunshine
- Weekend: Dry, chilly sunshine
- First Alert Weather Day Friday – Christmas Day: Frigid temperatures, precipitation possible
After a foggy start this morning, sunshine is back in the forecast for this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall near freezing.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday, with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Temperatures overnight will fall to the upper 20s.
Cooler conditions for Sunday with more sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s with low temperatures dropping to the mid-20s!
There is a pattern change coming Friday into Christmas weekend that will likely bring us our coldest blast of air so far this season. Wintry precipitation is possible not just for the mountains. Stay tuned for updates!
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall
