Heading into the weekend with sunshine, chilly temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Morning fog will give way to lots of sunshine for your Friday, with dry and chilly conditions for the weekend. Much colder air is in the extended forecast!

AM fog/PM sunshine

Weekend: Dry, chilly sunshine

First Alert Weather Day Friday – Christmas Day: Frigid temperatures, precipitation possible

After a foggy start this morning, sunshine is back in the forecast for this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall near freezing.

It's a foggy & chilly start this morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine will return for the afternoon with high temps in the 50s. More comfortable, but colder conditions for the weekend! We've got your weekend forecast + a look at Christmas weekend on WBTV this morning. pic.twitter.com/c0YFM3QQ4s — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) December 16, 2022

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday, with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Temperatures overnight will fall to the upper 20s.

Cooler conditions for Sunday with more sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s with low temperatures dropping to the mid-20s!

There is a pattern change coming Friday into Christmas weekend that will likely bring us our coldest blast of air so far this season. Wintry precipitation is possible not just for the mountains. Stay tuned for updates!

LOOKING AHEAD: It's looking more likely that starting next Friday, our coldest air so far this season will be arriving! These frigid conditions will last through your Christmas Day.



There is also a *chance* for wintry precipitation not just in the mountains! Updates coming. pic.twitter.com/fhGg5khzp8 — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) December 16, 2022

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.