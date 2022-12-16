PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Go full force on it!’: Waxhaw family has ‘Christmas Vacation’ moment when squirrel gets in tree

By Molly Grantham
Dec. 16, 2022
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) – It was a holiday moment that would put a smile on Clark Griswold’s face.

Just like the scene from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” a squirrel was hiding out in a Waxhaw family’s Christmas tree.

Earlier this week, the critter got into the Stading family’s home in Waxhaw through a loose roof shingle.

That squirrel scampered into the attic, then got into a sink pipe opening and came out into a bathroom.

The family dog, Dixie, found the squirrel, went nuts and chased the critter downstairs into the kitchen. That’s when the squirrel saw the family Christmas tree and, in true “Christmas Vacation” fashion, jumped in it to hide.

Mom Taylor Stading then took it upon herself to get the squirrel out of the tree, and ultimately out of her home. She even thought to set up her phone and record whatever happened.

In the background, her three kids – 11-year-old Colton, 8-year-old Savannah and 8-year-old Caroline - shouting super useful advice like:

  • “Is it dead?”
  • “Mommy, go full force on it!”
  • “Call daddy!”

But Taylor didn’t call her husband; she did it herself and without too much fear.

