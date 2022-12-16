Skip to content
Gaston County opening warming shelter Friday night as temperatures drop
It’ll be open from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on nights when the temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing.
The idea comes out of the Homeless Prevention Committee.
By
WBTV Web Staff
and
Sharonne Hayes
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
