Gaston County opening warming shelter Friday night as temperatures drop

It’ll be open from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on nights when the temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing.
The idea comes out of the Homeless Prevention Committee.
By WBTV Web Staff and Sharonne Hayes
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
