PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Federal judge approves Tepper company’s bankruptcy settlement, YCSO investigation continues

Per the settlement, GT Real Estate will pay York County more than $20 million for the project.
A federal judge has approved the bankruptcy settlement for David Tepper’s company, GT Real...
A federal judge has approved the bankruptcy settlement for David Tepper’s company, GT Real Estate.(Chris Carlson | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The battle over the Panthers failed headquarters project in Rock Hill has officially come to an end.

A federal judge today approved the bankruptcy settlement for David Tepper’s company, GT Real Estate.

As part of the settlement, Tepper’s company will pay York County more than $20 million for the project.

The City of Rock Hill will get the title to the land, and the contractors who were supposed to complete the project will be awarded $60 million.

Following the judge’s approval, GT Real Estate issued the following statement:

“From the outset, GTRE sought to ensure all legitimate claims were processed as fairly and quickly as possible and to achieve the project’s orderly and safe wind-down. We are pleased that the Court has approved our comprehensive plan of reorganization, which paves the way to resolve and satisfy GTRE’s creditor claims.”

The judge’s approval comes just two weeks after York County officials launched an investigation into Tepper and GT Real Estate’s use of public funds, and just a week after the county approved the settlement.

When asked for comment on Friday, the York County Sheriff’s Office, which is conducting the investigation, said that “this agreement was reached with [the] County government and not the Sheriff’s Office and does nothing to affect the current investigation in to the possible misuse of public funds.”

Related: Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon.
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
James Thomas Andrew McCarty made several, fake violent threats to police and schools between...
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges

Latest News

Service is expected to be restored to all customers by the end of day Friday.
Complete restoration of Stanly Co. gas lines expected Friday, ‘significant progress’ being made
Jadah Van Williams (left) and Xavior Grant Alexander (right), along with a 17-year-old, were...
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting
Featuring Quentin Talley
Soulful Noel
A custodian at a York County school died while at work, officials announced.
Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say