Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man passed away at a York County high school on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officials said he died out of sight from students and staff, but additional counselors were made available at the school.

The man, identified as Al Palmer, was a custodian at York Comprehensive High School and was described as “an important member of our school and will be greatly missed.”

The school said that it is extending its thoughts and prayers to Palmer’s family at this time.

