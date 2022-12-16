PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say

Officials said he died out of sight from students and staff.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man passed away at a York County high school on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officials said he died out of sight from students and staff, but additional counselors were made available at the school.

The man, identified as Al Palmer, was a custodian at York Comprehensive High School and was described as “an important member of our school and will be greatly missed.”

The school said that it is extending its thoughts and prayers to Palmer’s family at this time.

