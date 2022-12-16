PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Changes in bus schedules coming for some CMS higher schoolers next school year

Some high school students in magnet programs will have shorter bus rides next year.
Some high school students in magnet programs will have shorter bus rides to school next year in Mecklenburg County.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are coming to how some students will catch their school bus next year.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is switching to a model called ‘express stops,’ the goal is to reduce the time students are on the bus.

Currently, some magnet school students start their day before 5 a.m., just to get on a school bus, then they’re on the bus for nearly two hours on the way to school.

Now, there’s a plan in place to hopefully allow students to sleep in while shortening the time it takes them to get to class.

“The express stop model is essentially point-A to point-B travel, so we’ll have an express stop site identified for these schools, and folks will brings those students to those express stops, bus picks up those students and travels directly to the school they’re assigned to,” Adam Johnson, the executive director for CMS Transportation said.

“You don’t want your kids sitting on a bus for four hours, so cutting that down is great,” Summer Nunn, a CMS Board of Education member for District 6, added.

The high school magnet programs impacted by the express stops include:

  • Harding IB & Berry Technical Academy
  • East Mecklenburg High School
  • Hawthorne & Military Global Leadership
  • North Mecklenburg High School
  • Northwest School of Arts
  • Secondary Montessori @ JT Williams
  • South Mecklenburg High School
  • UNCC
  • EE Waddell
  • PACE – district wide program
  • CPCC – Central Campus

“This doesn’t involve every student at these schools that are identified, it’s just for those schools that are identified in the magnet program that live outside of those schools’ attendance boundary,” Johnson said. “If your student does live in that schools attendance boundary, your transportation won’t change next year, it will be the same as it is currently.”

A total of 5,151 students in the magnet program will be impacted the new express stops next school year. Under the current model, there are over 5,000 bus stops for high school magnet programs, but the new express stops model would reduce that to 185 stops.

“With that kind of an impact you can certainly imagine the number of miles that it will reduce, about 1.4 miles, fewer miles that our buses would normally do,” Johnson said.

CMS Board of Education members understand this could still be challenging for some parents.

“You’re going to see some that will not benefit, but they want to benefit from it but they won’t have the means because of getting them to that stop, that express stop, to pick up, to take them there and to pick them up,” Lenora Sanders-Shipp, a CMS Board of Education at-large member, said.

CMS said it will work to identify parents with issues months before school starts.

The district said the express stop model will help save money, reduce the time students are on the bus, and help with the current driver shortage.

“We’re confident next year by going to the express model we’ll have more resources available with drivers to provide better service the families,” Johnson said.

Throughout the spring and summer, CMS will talk with schools and parents whose students will be impacted by this change so parents will not be caught off guard once school starts in August.

Related: CMS mother says her son was assaulted by another student and his mother on a school bus

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

James Thomas Andrew McCarty made several, fake violent threats to police and schools between...
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges
WATCH: Lasers show particles from a toilet when flushed
WATCH: Lasers show particles from a toilet when flushed
Licensed inspector John Galop looks for construction errors at a JEMA Builders home in Monroe.
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody