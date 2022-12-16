PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CATS bus operators reject company’s labor contract proposal, will vote on strike next

For months, operators have been negotiating their contract with the company hired to run the bus system.
CATS bus operators have voted down the most recent contract proposal from RATP Dev, 100 to 93.
CATS bus operators have voted down the most recent contract proposal from RATP Dev, 100 to 93.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS operators could soon go on strike after another contract was voted down on Thursday.

Multiple sources tell WBTV that the vote on a new contract failed 100 to 93.

For months, operators have been negotiating their contract with RATP Dev, the company hired to run the city’s bus system.

Operators say they’ve had issues with pay, health insurance and safety.

The main issue in this most recent proposal was with the attendance policy.

This is the third time a new contract has been voted against. 

Bus operators voted down another proposed contract by a much wider margin in September.

Now, operators will vote on whether to go on strike or not.

Related: Charlotte bus operators claim unsafe environment. The data agrees.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon.
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

Licensed inspector John Galop looks for construction errors at a JEMA Builders home in Monroe.
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
Buses at Charlotte Transit Center
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement