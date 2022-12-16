CATS bus operators reject company’s labor contract proposal, will vote on strike next

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS operators could soon go on strike after another contract was voted down on Thursday.

Multiple sources tell WBTV that the vote on a new contract failed 100 to 93.

For months, operators have been negotiating their contract with RATP Dev, the company hired to run the city’s bus system.

Operators say they’ve had issues with pay, health insurance and safety.

The main issue in this most recent proposal was with the attendance policy.

This is the third time a new contract has been voted against.

Bus operators voted down another proposed contract by a much wider margin in September.

Now, operators will vote on whether to go on strike or not.

