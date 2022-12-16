Busy road closed after pedestrian hit and killed in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy southeast Charlotte road is currently closed after a deadly crash on Thursday night.

According to Medic, a pedestrian was killed and one other person suffered minor injuries during the incident, which happened near the intersection of Monroe Road and Sardis Road North.

The Charlotte Fire Department announced the road closure, and is encouraging drivers to seek an alternate route if traveling nearby.

Significant traffic delays are expected in the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

