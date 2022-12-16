PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Busy road closed after pedestrian hit and killed in southeast Charlotte

Monroe Road is currently closed near Sardis Road North.
One person was killed following a deadly crash in southeast Charlotte on Thursday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy southeast Charlotte road is currently closed after a deadly crash on Thursday night.

According to Medic, a pedestrian was killed and one other person suffered minor injuries during the incident, which happened near the intersection of Monroe Road and Sardis Road North.

The Charlotte Fire Department announced the road closure, and is encouraging drivers to seek an alternate route if traveling nearby.

Significant traffic delays are expected in the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

