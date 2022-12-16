PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

American student missing in France is alive, father says

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ken Deland Jr., the American student missing in France, is alive, his father told CNN on Friday morning.

The young man was found in Spain.

“He is alive. That’s all I can say,” Ken Deland Sr. said. The father got the news as he was on a call with CNN.

A French official confirmed Deland spoke to his parents Friday, but no additional information was released.

Deland is a senior at Saint John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, studying abroad with the University of Grenoble Alpes.

His parents had not heard from him since Nov. 27, and fellow students reported him missing two days later.

Deland was scheduled to return to the U.S. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon.
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Police tape is still up at an apartment complex in Matthews. Police continue to investigate...
Man dead after shooting, wreck in Matthews, officials say

Latest News

Police are looking for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was reported missing out of Cornelius.
11-year-old Cornelius girl missing since November, police say
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess...
UK royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series
The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte launches its Christmas gift distribution
Russia is threatening to target patriot missile batteries which the US will reportedly send to...
Russia won't dictate US military aid to Ukraine