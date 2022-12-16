2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte is sharing the Christmas spirit with families in need across the community.

On Friday morning, members began helping over 2,600 families make sure they have gifts under the tree for their children this year.

They kicked off around 8 a.m. at The Salvation Army’s Christmas center on Yorkmont Road in southwest Charlotte. The group was able to pack 50 families’ cars with toys, boxes of food and bicycles in just 30 minutes.

Families were able to sign their children up for the toy drive back in September. The bags of toys were then personalized for the child by age, gender and interests.

Parents began driving through the line for toys, bikes, gift cards and boxes of food Friday morning.

Mother Heather Jenkins said this is her second year and it makes all the difference for her daughter.

“It is going to be a life-changer because if it wasn’t for this help, she wasn’t going to be getting a bike. It’s going to be a big thing for her,” Jenkins said.

Almost 7,000 kids are getting toys from this drive. It’s happening through Tuesday and families must be pre-registered.

