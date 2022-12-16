PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting

The shooting left two people injured on Thursday afternoon.
Jadah Van Williams (left) and Xavior Grant Alexander (right), along with a 17-year-old, were...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested and charged three people, including one juvenile, in connection with Thursday afternoon’s shooting at Northlake Mall.

Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, and Jadah Van Williams, 21, and a 17-year-old were identified as suspects in the case.

Alexander was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, while Williams and the teenager were both charged with assault.

The shooting, which happened just before 3 p.m., left two people injured. Mall officials have since said that one of the victims has been released from the hospital.

The mall closed for the remainder of the day on Thursday, but reopened on Friday.

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit their website.

Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody

