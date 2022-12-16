PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
11-year-old Cornelius girl missing since November, police say

Police said the child was last seen at home on the evening of Nov. 23 and has not been seen since.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for a child out of Cornelius who has been missing since the day before Thanksgiving.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, officers began investigating a missing person’s report involving a juvenile on Thursday.

The parents of the child, identified as 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, report her missing to the Bailey Middle School school resource officer, where she attends.

Madalina weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at (704) 896-7867.

