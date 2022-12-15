PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody

Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Medic said.
Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured during a shooting near Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

According to Medic, both patients suffered life-threatening injuries and have been taken to the hospital.

Police have taken one suspect into custody.

An investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no active threat at the mall.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

