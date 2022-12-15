Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured during a shooting near Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

According to Medic, both patients suffered life-threatening injuries and have been taken to the hospital.

Police have taken one suspect into custody.

An investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no active threat at the mall.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

