PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Town of Star, NC shining bright in December

It’s the busiest time of year for the U.S. Postal Service.
There’s one post office right in the middle of North Carolina that is especially busy.
By Brian Stephenson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the busiest time of year for the U.S. Postal Service.

Millions of cards and packages are mailed this time of year, and that’s just through USPS.

But there’s one post office right in the middle of North Carolina that is especially busy.

QC Morning’s Brian Stephenson shows us why there’s a spotlight shining brightly on the town of Star, N.C.

You may also like: Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Track officials want to preserve as much of the "old feel" as possible, including some of the...
Work coming along to prepare North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race in May