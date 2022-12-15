Texas oyster recall affecting North Carolina, illnesses reported

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced that a recall on certain oysters harvested in Texas is affecting consumers in N.C.

According to an announcement from the Texas Department of State Health Services, all oysters harvested in the TX1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay have been included in this recall. The order includes oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in that area between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7.

The NCDHHS Division of Public Health has been made aware of gastrointestinal illness in people in North Carolina who reported eating oysters associated with this recall. These N.C. cases join the several dozen cases that have been reported nationally.

North Carolina stores and restaurants may have been impacted by this recall. The NCDHHS and the NC Department of Environmental Quality are working with local health departments to ensure establishments are aware of the recall, that the recalled oysters are discarded and that any illness complaints are reported.

Per the announcement, consumers who have purchased Texas oysters since Nov. 17 should check the packaging to see if they were harvested in the affected area. If the oysters were unpackaged, consumers should contact the seller to determine the source. Additionally, restaurants should contact their distributor for information concerning the source of their oysters.

The NCDHHS stated that any oysters from TX1 should be discarded.

Consuming raw, lightly cooked or undercooked oysters can have the risk of illness. Even after the cooking process, some viruses that can be found in oysters may survive. According to the announcement, pregnant women, elderly people and people with compromised immune systems are at greater risks.

The NCDHHS says that anyone currently experiencing an oyster-related illness should seek medical attention. Symptoms associated with an oyster-related illness include:

Fever

Nausea

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Abdominal cramps

Chills

Headache

For more information about the recall, please visit the NCDHHS website or the DSHS website. More information about local health departments can be found here.

