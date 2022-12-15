PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rain ends after a wet Thursday morning; sunny, cool for the end of the week

Skies will clear tonight, and it will turn colder with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Skies will clear tonight, and it will turn colder with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain this morning will taper down from west to east and end in all parts of the WBTV viewing area by afternoon. Clouds may be stubborn to break, but a few peeks of sunshine are possible.

  • Today: Rain quickly exits, dry, chilly afternoon
  • Friday and Weekend: Sunshine dominates, chilly
  • Christmas Week: Temperatures run very cold

Afternoon temperatures will range from the chilly mid to upper 40s in the mountains and foothills to the lower 50s around Charlotte to nearly 60 degrees south/east of the Queen City.

Skies will clear tonight, and it will turn colder with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the middle 50s.

Saturday will start with sunshine but end with some clouds as a weak front blows through the region. Highs again will top out in the middle 50s.

Starting Sunday, temperatures will run below average, both by day and at night, a pattern likely to hold during Christmas week.

It’s too early to tell if there will be snow or ice down the road, but precipitation in any form is unlikely through the middle part of next week with sunshine dominating. Highs through Wednesday will top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s with lows at night mainly in the 20s over the same stretch.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Track officials want to preserve as much of the "old feel" as possible, including some of the...
Work coming along to prepare North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race in May

Latest News

First Alert Dec. 15 forecast
Rain ends after a wet Thursday morning; sunny, chilly for the end of the week
first alert
First Alert Weather Days: Rain to last through midday Thursday
First Alert: Rain expected throughout area through Thursday
Wednesday early evening weather forecast
Wednesday early evening weather forecast