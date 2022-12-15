Rain ends after a wet Thursday morning; sunny, cool for the end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain this morning will taper down from west to east and end in all parts of the WBTV viewing area by afternoon. Clouds may be stubborn to break, but a few peeks of sunshine are possible.

Today: Rain quickly exits, dry, chilly afternoon

Friday and Weekend: Sunshine dominates, chilly

Christmas Week: Temperatures run very cold

FIRST ALERT: Rain will continue around the #CLT area through the morning hours but then quickly taper off right after about lunchtime. There may eve be a little sunshine breaking thru the clouds later today. Better highs in the 50s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/jtUOh16EHU — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 15, 2022

Afternoon temperatures will range from the chilly mid to upper 40s in the mountains and foothills to the lower 50s around Charlotte to nearly 60 degrees south/east of the Queen City.

Skies will clear tonight, and it will turn colder with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the middle 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures will be seasonably chilly - if not a little below the mid-late December average - around the #CLT region over the next week. After this morning, no rain for a while. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/FdI5ExuTYK — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 15, 2022

Saturday will start with sunshine but end with some clouds as a weak front blows through the region. Highs again will top out in the middle 50s.

Starting Sunday, temperatures will run below average, both by day and at night, a pattern likely to hold during Christmas week.

FIRST ALERT: The weekend will be dry but definitely on the chilly side around the #CLT region. Mixed clouds & sun Saturday, lower 50s forecast. Colder Sunday under mostly sunny skies, afternoon readings only in the 40s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/aOTPVVuBBm — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 15, 2022

It’s too early to tell if there will be snow or ice down the road, but precipitation in any form is unlikely through the middle part of next week with sunshine dominating. Highs through Wednesday will top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s with lows at night mainly in the 20s over the same stretch.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

