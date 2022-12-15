PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Once service is restored, Piedmont Natural Gas to investigate cutting of gas line

Third party contractor could face fines for breaking gas line
Approximately 80 PNG technicians from across the state are working to restore service in Stanly...
Approximately 80 PNG technicians from across the state are working to restore service in Stanly County.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Natural Gas is continuing to work to restore service to thousands of homes, businesses, and schools in Stanly County. On Tuesday afternoon a third-party contractor cut a six inch gas line that supplies natural gas to the county. Now, as crews work to restore service, we’re asking who is responsible for this mess, and will they face any punishment?

“Good news is our crews have been able to get out and start doing relights,” said Piedmont Natural Gas spokesman Jason Wheatley. “Hopefully they’re out there making good progress right now. I know they’re intending to work, weather permitting, until at least 10 tonight.”

“They got here probably around 10, 10:30,” said Carole Brown at the Albemarle Music Store.

Brown said she lost heat at the store and at her home, but says it could have been worse.

“I have gas heat at home, so It wasn’t that bad and I have a little portable heater that I move around,” Brown added, “so it wasn’t really that bad.”

Piedmont Natural Gas crews have been working all over the county to get service restored, meter-by-meter.

“All day today an into Friday to get everybody restored,” Wheatley added.

The break in the line was all caused by a third party contractor, PNG says.

“A third party contractor working at a site here in the county, not one of our contactors,” Wheatley said. “Unfortunately they dug into the ground and struck a 6 inch transmission line which supplies all of the natural gas to Stanly County which is why we’ve had such widespread outage.”

WBTV found out today the contractor is part of a huge project for Union County that will pipe raw water from Lake Tillery in Stanly County into Union County as part of the $300 million Yadkin Regional Water Supply Project.

So why did the excavator operator cut the line? Were the lines marked? Piedmont Natural Gas says that will be part of the investigation.

“Our immediate concern is getting folks turned back on, getting our service restored,” Wheatley said. “In the weeks to come we’ll investigate what happened whether there’s a situation of an improperly marked line, a line that wasn’t marked, the thing that we always say for folks, whether it’s a construction company using excavators or someone digging at home with a shovel in their backyard to call 811 at least three business days before they start any kind of project.”

This outage was much bigger than usual, affecting thousands of homes, and closing some businesses and schools. PNG says the message to call before you dig is designed to prevent just this sort of incident.

“Accidents are always going to happen but calling 811 and respecting those markings is really what helps us avoid the majority of these instances,” Wheatley said.

Piedmont Natural Gas can fine companies for cutting lines, the fine can be in the thousands of dollars. The spokesman says it’s too early to know if this contractor called before digging, or what action ay be taken.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

