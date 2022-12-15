PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials: Students safe after gun found at West Mecklenburg High School

No live founds or ammunition was found.
A gun was found at a Charlotte high school Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg...
A gun was found at a Charlotte high school Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Track officials want to preserve as much of the "old feel" as possible, including some of the...
Work coming along to prepare North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race in May

Latest News

A man is dead after Matthews police say he was shot in the head and then crashed a vehicle.
Man dead after shooting, wreck in Matthews, officials say
The post office in Star, N.C. is really busy during the holidays due to its special postmark.
Town of Star, NC shining bright in December
Town of Star, NC shining bright in December
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced that a recall on...
Texas oyster recall affecting North Carolina, illnesses reported