PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

National Guard airman dies in snowboarding fall at NJ mall

A service member from Long Island, N.Y. dies after a fall on an indoor ski slope. (Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC/MARYLAND NATIONAL GUARD/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A man who was serving in the Air National Guard died after he fell while snowboarding at an indoor ski park inside a New Jersey mall, officials and family members said.

Peter Mathews, 24, of Bay Shore on New York’s Long Island, fell Dec. 8 as he snowboarded at the Big Snow American Dream, which is within the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, his family told Newsday.

Mathews fell backward, hit his head, became unconscious and had trouble breathing, his sister, Sarah Mathews, told the newspaper.

After CPR was performed at the mall, Mathews was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, his sister said.

This photo provided on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, shows Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews while...
This photo provided on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, shows Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews while serving as a crew chief assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron in Maryland. Mathews, 24, died after he fell while snowboarding at an indoor ski slope at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022.(Maryland Air National Guard Public Affairs Office via AP)

Mathews was an airman first class in the Maryland Air National Guard, which he joined in 2020. He had hoped to become a commercial airline pilot, Sarah Mathews said.

Mathews was wearing a helmet and other safety gear when he fell and had no underlying health problems his family was aware of, his sister said.

Big Snow American Dream is an indoor skiing and snowboarding facility within the mall at the Meadowlands Sports Complex. It opened in 2019 and is the first indoor ski park in North America. Skiing stars including Lindsey Vonn attended its grand opening event.

In a statement, Big Snow said: “We can confirm that our ski patrol responded to a guest incident last Thursday evening. First aid was administered, and the guest was transported to a hospital for further care. Our thoughts are with this guest’s family at this time.”

Beno Varghese, a friend who was with Mathews at the mall, told Newsday that Mathews suffered what at first looked like a routine fall. “I saw him on the ground. I ran up and he was already unconscious,” Varghese said.

Varghese said he and other friends who had gone to the indoor ski facility together gathered in a circle and prayed as medical personnel tried to keep Mathews alive.

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Galabiehs, the senior enlisted leader of the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, said Mathews was recently awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal for his accomplishments during exercises in eastern Europe. Mathews had mobilized with the Air Force unit to help with the exercises.

“If you had a chance to talk to him, you knew instantly he had a remarkable future and was destined for greatness,” Galabiehs said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

Billie died at home surrounded by family and friends, said UCLA, where Moore was the women’s...
Billie Moore, 1st US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Russia warns of ‘consequences’ if US missiles go to Ukraine
FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plotter
The status of Puerto Rico has long been debated. The proposal of a binding referendum has...
House passes referendum to ‘decolonize’ Puerto Rico
Mark Latunski, the man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon,...
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering, mutilating college student