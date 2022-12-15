Mecklenburg Co. seeing surge in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Just a few weeks since Thanksgiving and Mecklenburg County is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

According to the county health department, between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8, there were 3,122 cases reported, a 109% increase from the previous two-week period. This indicates a moderate transmission of illness.

Six deaths were reported during that period, which is down from the previous two weeks.

Lately, the country has been hearing the phrase “tripledemic,” which is a combination of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, the respiratory virus affecting mostly children.

While cases of COVID-19 are up in Mecklenburg County, statewide, things are looking better.

A map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows most of the state of North Carolina is green, which represents low transmission. The only county seeing high levels is Allegheny County up at the Virginia border.

Keeping the numbers in check relies on vaccinations. As many people get ready to travel or host family and friends for holiday gatherings, doctors are urging Americans to make sure they’re up to date on vaccines.

Part of the problem is what some are calling vaccine fatigue.

According to the CDC, only 26% of adults had their flu shot by the end of October.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, doctors have recommended four COVID-19 vaccine shots, and then a flu shot or other vaccines for most people.

It’s all those shots that have people tired of doctors, needles and keeping up with what’s needed to stay healthy. Still, experts at Atrium Health and others say now is not the time to let your guard down.

Fewer than half of the population has gotten an annual flu shot for at least the past decade. Only 26% percent of adults had gotten their flu shot by the end of October, a deadline health experts say provides the best protection throughout the season.

As for the updated COVID-19 booster, fewer than one in seven eligible people have rolled up their sleeves since it was authorized in the fall.

“The influenza vaccine that we have this year really matches the strains of the flu that are causing illness, so I would encourage people to receive your flu vaccine right away if you haven’t,” Dr. Jeff Smith, with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, said.

When it comes to Mecklenburg County, 68% of those eligible have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those in the Carolinas needing to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can find a location here.

