PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County receives a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Cabarrus County

The Habitat Cabarrus Critical Home Repair Program addresses major safety concerns in homes by...
The Habitat Cabarrus Critical Home Repair Program addresses major safety concerns in homes by making necessary repairs at a subsidized rate(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County has received a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 15 Critical Home Repair Projects in Cabarrus County. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.

“We are excited to be a recipient of the Lowe’s Grant through Habitat for Humanity International. It gives us the opportunity to help older adults in Cabarrus County with essential repairs addressing their health and safety concerns,” said Carol Whittington, Habitat Cabarrus Critical Home Repair Coordinator.

Access to quality, affordable home repair and modification services continues to be out of reach for low to moderate income households across the nation. Habitat Cabarrus is addressing 15 projects that will include leaking roofs, heating and air concerns, and accessibility modifications. All project recipients are over the age of 62.

The Habitat Cabarrus Critical Home Repair Program addresses major safety concerns in homes by making necessary repairs at a subsidized rate. This allows homeowners to remain in their homes and preserve Cabarrus County’s dwindling affordable housing stock.

Lowe’s and Habitat began their partnership in 2003. Since then, Lowe’s has supported many of the global housing nonprofit’s efforts, including the Women Build Program and Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program. Lowe’s has also supported Habitat’s Cost of Home national advocacy campaign and sponsored local Habitat builds and employee volunteer days, in addition to providing affiliate grants and donated products. Lowe’s commitment through 2022 will bring the company’s total contributions to Habitat to more than $84 million. To learn about our critical repair program, visit https://www.habitatcabarrus.org/services/critical-home-repair/.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

On Saturday, November 18, Kannapolis residents and brothers Tom and Johnny Cook officially...
Brothers open new Italian deli in Concord with help of Small Business Center and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon.
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody
Approximately 80 PNG technicians from across the state are working to restore service in Stanly...
Once service is restored, Piedmont Natural Gas to investigate cutting of gas line
Charlotte Fire Department crews at a burned home off Hewitt Drive.
Charlotte Fire Department: Early morning blaze intentionally started