Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County receives a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County has received a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 15 Critical Home Repair Projects in Cabarrus County. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.

“We are excited to be a recipient of the Lowe’s Grant through Habitat for Humanity International. It gives us the opportunity to help older adults in Cabarrus County with essential repairs addressing their health and safety concerns,” said Carol Whittington, Habitat Cabarrus Critical Home Repair Coordinator.

Access to quality, affordable home repair and modification services continues to be out of reach for low to moderate income households across the nation. Habitat Cabarrus is addressing 15 projects that will include leaking roofs, heating and air concerns, and accessibility modifications. All project recipients are over the age of 62.

The Habitat Cabarrus Critical Home Repair Program addresses major safety concerns in homes by making necessary repairs at a subsidized rate. This allows homeowners to remain in their homes and preserve Cabarrus County’s dwindling affordable housing stock.

Lowe’s and Habitat began their partnership in 2003. Since then, Lowe’s has supported many of the global housing nonprofit’s efforts, including the Women Build Program and Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program. Lowe’s has also supported Habitat’s Cost of Home national advocacy campaign and sponsored local Habitat builds and employee volunteer days, in addition to providing affiliate grants and donated products. Lowe’s commitment through 2022 will bring the company’s total contributions to Habitat to more than $84 million. To learn about our critical repair program, visit https://www.habitatcabarrus.org/services/critical-home-repair/.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.