Dry weekend to come after two days of rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a washout this morning, rain chances will taper off this afternoon with a big improvement coming for the start of the weekend.

Rain will continue to push off to the east this afternoon with drier conditions expected this evening. As a warm front tries to lift to the north, high temperatures will make a run near 50 degrees this afternoon.

A cold front will dry us out starting Friday with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall near freezing.

Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will start off in the middle to upper 20s with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s! Dry weather is expected for the weekend and most of next week.

There is a pattern change coming late next week into Christmas weekend that could bring us our coldest blast of air so far this season! Stay tuned for updates.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

