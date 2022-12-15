PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dry weekend to come after two days of rain

Next week will be chilly as colder, drier air moves in.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a washout this morning, rain chances will taper off this afternoon with a big improvement coming for the start of the weekend.

  • First Alert Weather Day today: Midday rain, drier evening
  • Friday – weekend: Dry, chilly sunshine
  • Next week: Mainly dry outlook

Rain will continue to push off to the east this afternoon with drier conditions expected this evening. As a warm front tries to lift to the north, high temperatures will make a run near 50 degrees this afternoon.

A cold front will dry us out starting Friday with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall near freezing.

Tomorrow's outlook
Tomorrow's outlook(First Alert Weather)

Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will start off in the middle to upper 20s with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s! Dry weather is expected for the weekend and most of next week.

There is a pattern change coming late next week into Christmas weekend that could bring us our coldest blast of air so far this season! Stay tuned for updates.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay dry and warm!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

