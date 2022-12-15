PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for people who robbed west Charlotte Family Dollar

Police said that two people walked into the store and robbed it at gunpoint last week.
Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week
By Alex Giles
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte.

The incident just happened last week, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar near the intersection of Bradford Drive and Cantwell Street, right near Freedom Drive.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said police see armed robberies all year round, but this time of year - near the holidays - they get an uptick.

“As we get closer to the holidays, it tends to pick up,” Smith said.

Police said that two people walked into the store and robbed it at gunpoint.

Surveillance footage showed the intruders each armed with a handgun.

“Anytime a handgun or any type of weapon is involved, you not knowing the potential, and the mindset of the suspects, so it had the potential to be a lot worse than it was,” Smith said.

He said the suspects were in and out quickly, escaping with cash from the business.

The detective said he thinks there are people who live near the business who know who the two suspects are. Now he’s hoping they’ll make the decision to call Crime Stoppers and help police identify the robbers.

“All we can ask is just we need your help. We can’t do it alone,” Smith said. “We ask for the community’s help, and there’s a Crime Stoppers reward of up to a thousand dollars for the reward leading to an arrest.”

Police have a description for each individual. They say one is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing a black Puma hoodie, black sweatpants, and black and white Nike Air Jordan 9 Retro shoes, and a black ski mask.

Detectives said the second individual is about 6 feet, 1 inches tall, and was wearing a black coat, gray gloves, blue jeans, gray and white shoes, and a red ski mask.

“We want to find them and get them off the streets before they have an opportunity to do this again,” Smith said.

The number to dial for Crime Stoppers is 704-334-1600. You do not have to give your name when you call in, and you can still receive a cash reward if you have information that leads to an arrest.

