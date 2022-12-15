Chilly temperatures persist, but sunshine returns Friday through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More December-like temperatures are in the forecast for Friday into next week. Some fog and mist will linger around for Thursday evening but after our next cold front moves through, we’ll see gradual clearing and some sunshine through the weekend.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, cool afternoon.

Weekend Outlook: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cold.

Monday: Sun and clouds, cold.

This evening into the overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies along with some areas of patchy fog and mist. Lows will range from the upper 20s in the mountains to lower 30s in Charlotte.

Friday's outlook across the state. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Sunshine finally returns tomorrow with highs in the 40s and 50s.

We will stay cold and dry through the weekend with mostly sunny skies both on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows for the weekend will drop into the 20s and 30s; expect highs in the 40s and 50s.

Next week will definitely feel like December! Monday through Wednesday will include a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our next chance for a chilly rain heads our way on Thursday. Afternoon highs will only climb into the 30s and 40s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

