Charlotte Fire Department: Early morning blaze intentionally started

Crews needed about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Charlotte Fire Department crews at a burned home off Hewitt Drive.
Charlotte Fire Department crews at a burned home off Hewitt Drive.(Zack Weilage/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning house fire in northeast Charlotte was intentionally set, Charlotte Fire Department announced.

The department took to Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying a fire off the 5700 block of Hewitt Drive was set on purpose shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Crews said the fire was extinguished after about 20 minutes with the help of 30 firefighters.

K9 Captain helped with the investigation.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates on this and other breaking news stories, download the free WBTV News app today.

