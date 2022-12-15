Charlotte Fire Department: Early morning blaze intentionally started

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning house fire in northeast Charlotte was intentionally set, Charlotte Fire Department announced.

The department took to Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying a fire off the 5700 block of Hewitt Drive was set on purpose shortly before 12:30 a.m.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 5700 block of Hewitt Dr. Roughly 30 firefighters battled the flames for 20 minutes. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. CFD/ATF K9

"Captain" assisted with the investigation.

Crews said the fire was extinguished after about 20 minutes with the help of 30 firefighters.

K9 Captain helped with the investigation.

