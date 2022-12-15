Charlotte Fire Department: Early morning blaze intentionally started
Crews needed about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning house fire in northeast Charlotte was intentionally set, Charlotte Fire Department announced.
The department took to Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying a fire off the 5700 block of Hewitt Drive was set on purpose shortly before 12:30 a.m.
Crews said the fire was extinguished after about 20 minutes with the help of 30 firefighters.
K9 Captain helped with the investigation.
This is a developing story. For the latest updates on this and other breaking news stories, download the free WBTV News app today.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.