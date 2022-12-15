The Charlotte Café closing its doors after more than 40 years

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After more than 40 years, a south Charlotte staple is closing its doors.

Owners of The Charlotte Cafe off Providence Road say the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of the economy have forced them to close.

They posted a letter on their Facebook page, thanking everyone for sticking by them over the years and letting them be part of the community.

“We have watched families grow their own families, we have shared in their happiness and sometimes in their sadness as well,” the letter stated. “It has been a privilege and an honor.”

For diners who want to visit the café one final time, their doors close Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m.

