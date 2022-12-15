PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Ardrey Kell captures first-ever CMS esports varsity championship

The newly-launched league wrapped up its inaugural season with Wednesday night’s tournament.
Ardrey Kell captured the first-ever CMS esports championship with a 3-0 sweep over Olympic.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The newest varsity sport in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system has its first champion.

The newly-launched varsity esports league wrapped up its inaugural season with Wednesday night’s championship tournament between the top 12 teams in the school system.

Two different competitions comprised the night: e-sports, featuring teams of three competing against each other in games of the video game ‘Rocket League,’ and the STEM competition, which saw teams build and code their own video games and receive judgment on their execution and presentation of those games.

Ardrey Kell took home the esports title, while J.T. Williams Montessori won the STEM competition.

“Honestly don’t know what to say, it’s an honor,” Haris Mukthar, Ardrey Kell’s MVP said. “When I first came in I’d say we weren’t the best team in the league, but as the season went on we became the best team in the league and ended up winning it all.”

Esports are rapidly becoming the fastest-growing sport in the United States. The largest tournaments consistently sell out NFL and NBA arenas. Now, CMS students are getting the chance to get in at the ground floor of a growing industry.

“Esports is going nowhere but up,” league commissioner Charlie Mulligan said. “And for us to be the first league, it really shows the vision of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and I guess I can’t wait to do more.”

This CMS league is providing students with multiple new avenues to further their education. Several local colleges were on-hand for this event, promoting their own e-sports leagues and recruiting players for scholarships.

The coding and computer science skills learned are also preparing students to be better equipped for the modern job market.

“They’re learning a skill that they can go get a job for,” city councilman and league organizer Tariq Bokhari said. “And that is really the underlying premise, that we as an entire nation are trying to focus on, incorporating more STEM education in creative ways.”

Related: Esports coming to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Track officials want to preserve as much of the "old feel" as possible, including some of the...
Work coming along to prepare North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race in May

Latest News

Ardrey Kell captures first-ever CMS esports varsity championship
Work coming along to prepare North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race in May
Track officials want to preserve as much of the "old feel" as possible, including some of the...
Work coming along to prepare North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race in May
Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear (20) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown...
Wilks’ Panthers control playoff destiny with 4 games left