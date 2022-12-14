Wingate University on lockdown following bank robbery

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Wingate University has issued an immediate lockdown for the campus Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, Wingate Police asked campus officials to go into lockdown after a bank robbery across from the university on Highway 74.

The suspect was said to be wearing a tan jacket and gray pants.

Those on campus are asked to lock all doors and windows and await further instructions.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest on this and other breaking news.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.