Wingate University on lockdown following bank robbery

Those on campus are asked to lock all doors and windows and await further instructions.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Wingate University has issued an immediate lockdown for the campus Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, Wingate Police asked campus officials to go into lockdown after a bank robbery across from the university on Highway 74.

The suspect was said to be wearing a tan jacket and gray pants.

Those on campus are asked to lock all doors and windows and await further instructions.

