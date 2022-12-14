Widespread gas outage closes several Stanly County schools

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A widespread natural gas outage has led to the closure of several Stanly County schools on Wednesday.

According to the district, the impacted schools are:

Albemarle High

Albemalre Middle

Central

East Albemalre

Aquadale

Norwood

South Stanly Middle

South Stanly High

STEM Early College

Schools are closed for all students and staff at these schools. All athletic events and other after-school activities are canceled for these schools.

According to the county, a natural gas transmission main line was struck by a contractor on Barbees Grove Road near N.C. Highway 138 on Tuesday.

Piedmont Natural Gas is on-site to make the repair, but it is likely many Stanly County customers will be impacted, officials said.

A natural gas transmission main line was struck by a contractor on Barbees Grove Rd near NC 138. Piedmont Natural Gas (PNG) is on site to make the repair, but it is likely many Stanly County customers will be impacted. Updates will be posted once available from PNG. — Stanly County (@StanlyCountyNC) December 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.