Widespread gas outage closes several Stanly County schools
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A widespread natural gas outage has led to the closure of several Stanly County schools on Wednesday.
According to the district, the impacted schools are:
- Albemarle High
- Albemalre Middle
- Central
- East Albemalre
- Aquadale
- Norwood
- South Stanly Middle
- South Stanly High
- STEM Early College
Schools are closed for all students and staff at these schools. All athletic events and other after-school activities are canceled for these schools.
According to the county, a natural gas transmission main line was struck by a contractor on Barbees Grove Road near N.C. Highway 138 on Tuesday.
Piedmont Natural Gas is on-site to make the repair, but it is likely many Stanly County customers will be impacted, officials said.
