Widespread gas outage closes several Stanly County schools

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A widespread natural gas outage has led to the closure of several Stanly County schools on Wednesday.

According to the district, the impacted schools are:

  • Albemarle High
  • Albemalre Middle
  • Central
  • East Albemalre
  • Aquadale
  • Norwood
  • South Stanly Middle
  • South Stanly High
  • STEM Early College

Schools are closed for all students and staff at these schools. All athletic events and other after-school activities are canceled for these schools.

According to the county, a natural gas transmission main line was struck by a contractor on Barbees Grove Road near N.C. Highway 138 on Tuesday.

Piedmont Natural Gas is on-site to make the repair, but it is likely many Stanly County customers will be impacted, officials said.

