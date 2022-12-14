What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - As people nationwide continue to push for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the journey to find those answers took us from Charlotte to High Point.

WBTV arrived in High Point around 4:30 p.m. on Monday to find one of the friends who was reportedly inside the hotel room with Robinson on Oct. 29.

Through a source, we were given a name, but because she has not been charged with any crime, WBTV is not naming or revealing her identity.

We waited until the reported friend walked out of a business around 5 p.m.

This is how our conversation went:

“Hi, are you *****?” WBTV’s Brandon Hamilton asked.

“Yes,” she replied.

“I work for WBTV. We’re just trying to figure out what happened to Shanquella,” Hamilton said.

After the brief conversation, she quickly closed her car door and drove off without answering anything.

As far as the investigation, the FBI said Tuesday its investigation continues. This is separate from an investigation by Mexican authorities in which an arrest warrant has been issued for an unnamed friend on the trip.

