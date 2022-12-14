Union Co. Public Schools academic calendar approved, despite discrepancies with state law

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2023-2024 academic calendar for Union County Public Schools has been approved—despite start and end dates violating state policies.

The approval came during a special-called meeting Tuesday morning, the district’s Board of Education announced.

The first day of school for students will be Aug. 9 and the last day will be May 22.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Education, the start date must not be “earlier than the Monday closest to August 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11 (unless a weather related calendar waiver has been approved, year-round school, charter school or cooperative innovative high school.) If waiver is approved the start date can be no earlier than the Monday closest to August 19.)”

During the meeting, board members mentioned the calendar would be in alignment with community college calendars and was “widely, widely accepted.”

Board member Gary Sides also mentioned the schedule would prevent teachers from spending time reviewing during their return from Christmas break.

“We have considered a lot of different options. I looked at a lot of calendars across the state and most of them start on the ninth with this type of early start. We even considered the 31st of July, so there were a lot of things that we considered with regards to the calendar,” said board member Bashawn Harris.

WBTV has reached out to the Union County Public Schools Board of Education for comment.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.