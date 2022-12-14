PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two Bay St. Louis officers shot, killed

The officers were answering a call at the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say she shot both officers before killing herself.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

The officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating and gathering evidence. Officers from Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations have all been on the scene this morning.

The bodies of both officers have been transported to the state crime lab for further investigation.

The bodies of both fallen officers have been transported to the state crime lab for further investigation.(WLOX)

Governor Tate Reeves was among many officials and law enforcement agencies posting condolences for the fallen officers.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community,” he wrote on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday morning. “Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their community. They are a key reason that the rest of us are safely and freely able to live our lives. They ARE the thin blue line.”

WLOX News will have more on this tragic encounter as soon as it becomes available.

