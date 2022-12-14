PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Thousands of customers without service after widespread gas outage in Stanly County

Schools are closed for all students and staff at these schools.
A natural gas transmission main line was struck by a contractor on Barbees Grove Road near N.C. Highway 138 on Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A widespread natural gas outage has affected around 3,000 Piedmont Natural Gas customers and led to the closure of several Stanly County schools on Wednesday.

Duke Energy says a third-party contractor significantly damaged a six-inch transmission natural gas one on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m. near Oakboro, N.C. on Barbees Grove Road near Highway 138.

Multiple Piedmont crews from around the Carolinas are working to make repairs as quickly and as safely as possible. Due to the extent of damage and the complexity of repairs required, impacted customers should prepare to be without gas service through Friday.

Although Duke Energy anticipates starting to restore service as early as Thu, Dec. 15, some service relights may carry into Fri, Dec. 16.

Approximately 3,200 residences and businesses are currently without service. Additional crews have been called in from across the Carolinas and are onsite making repairs, company officials said.

According to the district, the impacted schools are:

  • Albemarle High
  • Albemarle Middle
  • Central
  • East Albemarle
  • Aquadale
  • Norwood
  • South Stanly Middle
  • South Stanly High
  • STEM Early College

Schools are closed for all students and staff at these schools. All athletic events and other after-school activities are canceled for these schools.

“We are looking at probably multiple days,” said Jason Wheatley of Piedmont Natural Gas. “Right now we’re anticipating it’s probably going to be until some time Friday before everyone is back on. We’re hopeful that by later this evening we will be able to start turning people back on, turning services back on, but we’re going to start with critical infrastructure, things like hospitals, nursing homes, and then we’ll work down the list from there.”

Several road-closed signs were posted in Stanly County as crews work to repair the gas line.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
4-year-old boy shot and killed in Gaston County, police say
Police: 4-year-old shot and killed after finding gun; 3 arrested including parents
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Police say a worker at the Lucky Duck on Mooresville Road helped herself to $20,000.
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000

Latest News

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
China Grove is one of the recipients and will get $680,000 for downtown revitalization.
Several local towns to receive Rural Transformation Grants from NC
A Statesville shooting victim has died weeks after he was shot while riding a dirt bike.
Police searching for information after Statesville shooting victim dies
Wingate bank robbery Suspect
Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect near Wingate University
Phillip Barker, left, stands as the verdict was read in his criminal trial on Wednesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash