Thousands of customers without service after widespread gas outage in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A widespread natural gas outage has affected around 3,000 Piedmont Natural Gas customers and led to the closure of several Stanly County schools on Wednesday.

Duke Energy says a third-party contractor significantly damaged a six-inch transmission natural gas one on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m. near Oakboro, N.C. on Barbees Grove Road near Highway 138.

Multiple Piedmont crews from around the Carolinas are working to make repairs as quickly and as safely as possible. Due to the extent of damage and the complexity of repairs required, impacted customers should prepare to be without gas service through Friday.

Although Duke Energy anticipates starting to restore service as early as Thu, Dec. 15, some service relights may carry into Fri, Dec. 16.

Approximately 3,200 residences and businesses are currently without service. Additional crews have been called in from across the Carolinas and are onsite making repairs, company officials said.

According to the district, the impacted schools are:

Albemarle High

Albemarle Middle

Central

East Albemarle

Aquadale

Norwood

South Stanly Middle

South Stanly High

STEM Early College

“Right now we’re anticipating it’s probably going to be until sometime Friday before everyone is back on."- @PiedmontNG spokesman. 3200 residents, businesses, schools in Stanly Co. affected by gas outage. Live report @MaryCalkinsTV @WBTV_News , I'll have it at 4, 5. — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) December 14, 2022

Schools are closed for all students and staff at these schools. All athletic events and other after-school activities are canceled for these schools.

A natural gas transmission main line was struck by a contractor on Barbees Grove Rd near NC 138. Piedmont Natural Gas (PNG) is on site to make the repair, but it is likely many Stanly County customers will be impacted. Updates will be posted once available from PNG. — Stanly County (@StanlyCountyNC) December 14, 2022

“We are looking at probably multiple days,” said Jason Wheatley of Piedmont Natural Gas. “Right now we’re anticipating it’s probably going to be until some time Friday before everyone is back on. We’re hopeful that by later this evening we will be able to start turning people back on, turning services back on, but we’re going to start with critical infrastructure, things like hospitals, nursing homes, and then we’ll work down the list from there.”

Several road-closed signs were posted in Stanly County as crews work to repair the gas line.

