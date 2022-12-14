PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

State honors presented to Kannapolis council member and staff member

Jared Mull, president of NCRPA, on the right in both photos. Gary Mills is in the first photo...
Jared Mull, president of NCRPA, on the right in both photos. Gary Mills is in the first photo (wearing the tie and jacket). Council Member Doug Wilson is in the second photo.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - At the recent North Carolina Recreation & Park State Conference, City of Kannapolis Council Member Doug Wilson and Parks & Recreation Director Gary Mills were recognized with two of the organization’s most prestigious awards.

Council Member Doug Wilson received the Distinguished Legislator Award.  This award is presented to an elected official who has demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the general field of recreation and parks on a national, state or local level.  Council Member Wilson was a founding member of the Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Commission in 1989 and served as chair of the commission for eight years.

He coached girls’ basketball for A.L. Brown High School and has been a volunteer coach for the parks and recreation department for the last three years.  Council Member Wilson, along with the City Council, was instrumental in adding youth athletics to the offerings of the Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department. Council Member Wilson has served on the Kannapolis City Council since 2013.

Gary received the NCRPA Fellow Award. The Fellow Award is the highest award the Association can bestow on one of its members for outstanding service and leadership. Selection is based on an objective system of rating including membership in NCRPA; a minimum of 10 years’ experience in the field of recreation and parks; service contributions to the recreation and park movement through the Association and other state and national recreational and park organizations; and exemplary professional leadership and character. Gary served on the NCRPA Board for 11 years in multiple capacities including President of the Association in 2017.

He also serves the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) as an accreditation chair and has traveled across the country helping other departments achieve their national accreditation. He has spearheaded the accreditation of the Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department, which is now recognized as one of the Top 1% of all Parks and Recreation Departments in the country.  Gary has been in the parks and recreation profession for 32 years, with the last 22 years serving the City of Kannapolis.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
4-year-old boy shot and killed in Gaston County, police say
4-year-old shot and killed after finding gun; 3 arrested including parents
Police say a worker at the Lucky Duck on Mooresville Road helped herself to $20,000.
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000
The F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard was robbed just after 4:00 p.m., according to...
Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon
Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85

Latest News

Jackson Park Elementary was recently recognized at a Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education...
Elementary school in Kannapolis recognized for significant academic growth
School bus graphic
Widespread gas outage closes several Stanly County schools
Medic officials told Mecklenburg County commissioners about response procedure changes that...
Medic changes response procedures for 2023
The party was held on Saturday night in Harrisburg.
Carolina Christmas Angels spreads joy of season to underprivileged children
The new special event permitting process applies to non-city-sponsored or partnered events such...
City of Salisbury’s special event permitting process shifts to the Salisbury Fire Department