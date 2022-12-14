Rain moves in this afternoon as temperatures drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days are in place for rain that will gradually unfold today and continue into the morning and midday hours on Thursday.

First Alert: Rain chances gradually ramping up

Tonight/Thursday AM: Heavy rain, wet commute

Friday/Weekend: Sunshine, but chilly

FIRST ALERT: Very heavy rain will fall tonight & early Thursday morning in the #CLT region. It will push out Thursday afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/cRkjPCX8v7 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 14, 2022

We’ll stay dry around the region during the morning hours today but turn wet this afternoon and be cold all day long with highs only in the 40s. Rain will fall heavy at times tonight and early Thursday before it quickly tapers down by early afternoon. There’s a small chance for some thunder along and south/east of Interstate 85 Thursday morning, though the risk for severe weather is low.

FIRST ALERT: Thursday morning's FUTRECAST suggest we'll still be wet around 8am-ish before the cold front pushes the rain out during the afternoon hours Thursday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/wg5og10IuB — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 14, 2022

Highs Thursday will stay chilly, only getting back to near 50 degrees. Most every neighborhood will pick up at least an inch of rain, and with wet conditions already in place, it is possible some localized flooding could unfold where the heaviest downpours occur.

Thursday night into Friday the cold front with this system will sweep through our area, setting the stage for a dry but chilly end to the week.

Friday morning will get off to a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s in the mountains and 30s across the Piedmont. Friday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the middle 50s.

Starting this weekend, temperatures will run colder than average (mid 50s/mid 30s) for both highs and lows, a pattern likely to hold through at least Christmas.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures, both by day & at night, will generally run below normal for the next week around the #CLT region. This trend will very likely continue right through Christmas week, so get set, it will be cold around here for the next 2 weeks. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Q2bgWtgOTy — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 14, 2022

It’s too early to tell if there will be snow or ice down the road, but precipitation in any form is unlikely through the middle part of next week, with sunshine dominating starting on Saturday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.