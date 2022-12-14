PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police searching for information after Statesville shooting victim dies

Derryck Turner was shot while riding a dirt bike on Nov. 24.
A Statesville shooting victim has died weeks after he was shot while riding a dirt bike.
A Statesville shooting victim has died weeks after he was shot while riding a dirt bike.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man who was shot in November has died from his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department.

The investigation is now homicide and police have upgraded charges to first-degree murder.

Derryck Turner, 32, was shot while riding a dirt bike near Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. Police located him on Park Drive.

He was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in critical condition.

Turner was removed from life support on Wednesday and passed away.

Authorities are asking that anyone with any information or who may know of potential witnesses to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

Related: Two men plead guilty in 2019 murder and attempted murder of Statesville brothers

