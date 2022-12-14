Police searching for information after Statesville shooting victim dies

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man who was shot in November has died from his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department.

The investigation is now homicide and police have upgraded charges to first-degree murder.

Derryck Turner, 32, was shot while riding a dirt bike near Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. Police located him on Park Drive.

He was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in critical condition.

Turner was removed from life support on Wednesday and passed away.

Authorities are asking that anyone with any information or who may know of potential witnesses to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

