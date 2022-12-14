Police release picture of suspect in Salisbury bank robbery

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have released a picture of the person they say is responsible for robbing a bank on Tuesday.

The robbery happened at the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard just after 4:00 p.m. Police say the robber walked into the bank, handed a note to the teller, took an undisclosed amount of money, then left on foot.

The person was wearing an orange Mossy Oak hoodie and a face mask. No weapon was shown, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

