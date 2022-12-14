Police release picture of suspect in Salisbury bank robbery
F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd robbed on Tuesday
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have released a picture of the person they say is responsible for robbing a bank on Tuesday.
The robbery happened at the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard just after 4:00 p.m. Police say the robber walked into the bank, handed a note to the teller, took an undisclosed amount of money, then left on foot.
The person was wearing an orange Mossy Oak hoodie and a face mask. No weapon was shown, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
