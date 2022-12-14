PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Jurors to continue deliberations in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer’s trial

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer will begin their first full day of deliberations Wednesday morning.

Phillip Barker was reportedly driving his patrol car in 2017 when he hit and killed 28-year-old Central Piedmont Community College student James Short, who was crossing Morehead Street.

Barker has pleaded not guilty to both involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The defendant was reportedly driving up to 100 miles per hour with his blue lights activated when he struck and killed Short; he was heading to another call at the time.

If convicted of all charges, Barker faces a maximum sentence of more than five years in prison.

The trial has shaped up to be much shorter than anticipated.

The prosecution brought five witnesses to the stand between Thursday and Monday, and the defense team chose not to bring any witnesses.

Prosecutors kicked off closing arguments at 9:30 am Tuesday, followed by those of the defense.

The case was then handed to the jury Tuesday afternoon. The judge released the panel for the night shortly before 5 p.m.

The jurors asked the judge for more clarity on the definition of culpable negligence. Further clarity on this is expected to be given to the jurors Wednesday morning before they continue deliberating.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on the jury’s decision once it’s been reached.

