PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gaston County man facing rape charges stemming from 2019 incident

Police identified two victims during the course of an investigation.
Harris Franklin Gunter, 20, is facing two counts of second-degree rape.
Harris Franklin Gunter, 20, is facing two counts of second-degree rape.(Gaston County Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in Gaston County is facing multiple rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in October 2019, police said.

According to Gaston County Police, they were made aware of the assault on Aug. 10, 2022.

The reporting victim’s name and information will not be released due to the nature of the crime.

During the investigative process, police also identified a second victim.

Harris Franklin Gunter, 20, was identified as the suspect, and is facing two count of second-degree rape, and two counts of second-degree sex offense.

Gunter is being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $300,000 secured bond.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Related: Gaston Co. inmate accused of sexually assaulting child

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
4-year-old boy shot and killed in Gaston County, police say
Police: 4-year-old shot and killed after finding gun; 3 arrested including parents
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

This video: What heart looks like. This is Ezekiel Lewis on a football field playing as an...
Ezekiel Lewis named honorary member of Hudson Hornets football team
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
China Grove is one of the recipients and will get $680,000 for downtown revitalization.
Several local towns to receive Rural Transformation Grants from NC
A Statesville shooting victim has died weeks after he was shot while riding a dirt bike.
Police searching for information after Statesville shooting victim dies