Gaston County man facing rape charges stemming from 2019 incident

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in Gaston County is facing multiple rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in October 2019, police said.

According to Gaston County Police, they were made aware of the assault on Aug. 10, 2022.

The reporting victim’s name and information will not be released due to the nature of the crime.

During the investigative process, police also identified a second victim.

Harris Franklin Gunter, 20, was identified as the suspect, and is facing two count of second-degree rape, and two counts of second-degree sex offense.

Gunter is being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $300,000 secured bond.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

