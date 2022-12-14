PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Days: Rain to last through midday Thursday

By Thursday morning, rain coverage and intensity will be picking up.
Cold, dry conditions are set to return this weekend.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold, dry conditions are set to return this weekend.

  • First Alert Weather Day: Rain likely into Thursday.
  • Colder, but dry weekend ahead.
  • MUCH colder temperatures possible by Christmas!

The light rain has moved in and will remain possible through the rest of your Wednesday evening plans. Although a few breaks from the rain are possible, keep the umbrellas (and coats) with you!

Thursday's rain chances
Thursday's rain chances(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures are in the low 40s and won’t move much into the overnight period.

We’ll wake up to the mid 30s in the mountains, where spotty freezing rain will be possible, and near 40 degrees across the rest of the area.

By the Thursday morning commute, rain coverage and intensity will be picking up! Although a few rumbles of thunder are possible in our far southeastern counties, the severe threat will stay south.

Once the afternoon hours get here, the rain will have exited to the east and only lingering cloud cover will remain.

Sunshine returns Friday and will last through most if not all of the weekend ahead. Just be prepared for colder conditions as morning lows will start off at or below freezing and afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach the 50-degree mark.

Our dry and mostly sunny conditions should take us through the rest of the seven-day forecast. Christmas is not in that forecast period just yet, but early indications are looking COLD for the holiday. Stay tuned!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
4-year-old boy shot and killed in Gaston County, police say
Police: 4-year-old shot and killed after finding gun; 3 arrested including parents
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

First Alert: Rain expected throughout area through Thursday
Wednesday early evening weather forecast
Wednesday early evening weather forecast
Get updates on our First Alert Weather Day on the free WBTV News app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and...
Grab the umbrella: Expect rain from now through Thursday morning
Thursday morning's Futurecast suggests we'll still be wet around 8 a.m. before the cold front...
Rain moves in this afternoon as temperatures drop