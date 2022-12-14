First Alert Weather Days: Rain to last through midday Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold, dry conditions are set to return this weekend.

First Alert Weather Day: Rain likely into Thursday.

Colder, but dry weekend ahead.

MUCH colder temperatures possible by Christmas!

The light rain has moved in and will remain possible through the rest of your Wednesday evening plans. Although a few breaks from the rain are possible, keep the umbrellas (and coats) with you!

Thursday's rain chances (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures are in the low 40s and won’t move much into the overnight period.

We’ll wake up to the mid 30s in the mountains, where spotty freezing rain will be possible, and near 40 degrees across the rest of the area.

By the Thursday morning commute, rain coverage and intensity will be picking up! Although a few rumbles of thunder are possible in our far southeastern counties, the severe threat will stay south.

Once the afternoon hours get here, the rain will have exited to the east and only lingering cloud cover will remain.

Sunshine returns Friday and will last through most if not all of the weekend ahead. Just be prepared for colder conditions as morning lows will start off at or below freezing and afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach the 50-degree mark.

Our dry and mostly sunny conditions should take us through the rest of the seven-day forecast. Christmas is not in that forecast period just yet, but early indications are looking COLD for the holiday. Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

