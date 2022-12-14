PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert: Rain expected throughout area through Thursday

Scattered showers are expected to continue through this afternoon with rain becoming heavier overnight into Thursday.
Wet weather is headed our way with rain likely today through Thursday before drying out Friday into the weekend.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet weather is headed our way with rain likely today through Thursday before drying out Friday into the weekend.

•     First Alert Weather Day Today: Rain chances increase tonight

•     First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Wet AM/Drier PM

•     Friday - Weekend: Dry, chilly sunshine

Scattered showers are expected to continue through this afternoon with rain becoming heavier overnight into Thursday. Today will feature overcast skies with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Thursday morning commute outlook
Thursday morning commute outlook(WBTV)

Widespread rain is expected for Thursday morning which will be heavy at times with patchy fog across the region. Rain chances will gradually decrease during the afternoon and taper off during the evening hours. Forecasted rain totals are between 1-1.5′'. High temperatures for Thursday will be near 50°.

A cold front will dry us out starting Friday with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall near freezing.

Temperatures for Saturday & Sunday will start off in the middle to upper 20s with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s! Dry weather is expected for the weekend and the start of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay dry & warm!

-Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
4-year-old boy shot and killed in Gaston County, police say
Police: 4-year-old shot and killed after finding gun; 3 arrested including parents
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Police say a worker at the Lucky Duck on Mooresville Road helped herself to $20,000.
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000

Latest News

First Alert: Rain expected throughout area through Thursday
Thursday morning's Futurecast suggests we'll still be wet around 8 a.m. before the cold front...
Rain moves in this afternoon as temperatures drop
Rain moves in this afternoon as temperatures drop
First Alert Weather Days issued Wednesday into Thursday
First Alert Weather Days issued Wednesday into Thursday