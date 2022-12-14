First Alert: Rain expected throughout area through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet weather is headed our way with rain likely today through Thursday before drying out Friday into the weekend.

• First Alert Weather Day Today: Rain chances increase tonight

• First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Wet AM/Drier PM

• Friday - Weekend: Dry, chilly sunshine

Scattered showers are expected to continue through this afternoon with rain becoming heavier overnight into Thursday. Today will feature overcast skies with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Thursday morning commute outlook (WBTV)

Widespread rain is expected for Thursday morning which will be heavy at times with patchy fog across the region. Rain chances will gradually decrease during the afternoon and taper off during the evening hours. Forecasted rain totals are between 1-1.5′'. High temperatures for Thursday will be near 50°.

A cold front will dry us out starting Friday with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall near freezing.

Rain is likely today and tomorrow with heavy rain expected at times! This will have big impacts on your Thursday morning commute. @AlConklin & I will be tracking your forecast + traffic conditions on @WBTV_News this morning! pic.twitter.com/P2tDMsWY9m — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) December 14, 2022

Temperatures for Saturday & Sunday will start off in the middle to upper 20s with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s! Dry weather is expected for the weekend and the start of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay dry & warm!

-Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.