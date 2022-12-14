Elementary school in Kannapolis recognized for significant academic growth

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Jackson Park Elementary School in Kannapolis was recently honored for student academic performance during the 2021-2022 school year.

According to a news release, the North Carolina State School Board approved the final school performance results for all North Carolina public schools for the 2021-22 school year, as the accountability data for all schools were verified. At the forefront of this accountability data is student growth.

In its most simple terms, student growth is a measure of the progress students make in a year’s worth of instruction.

In North Carolina, individual student growth, growth for specific classrooms, and overall school growth is measured. Any growth beyond what is expected for a school year is referred to as “exceeding growth.” Further, in reporting for elementary schools, the state focuses specifically on growth in 3rd, 4th and 5th grade reading; 3rd, 4th and 5th grade math; and 5th grade science.

Each school is then given a growth index number based on how well the students performed.

For 2021-22, the results showed that Jackson Park Elementary exceeded growth with a school growth index of 8.77. Jackson Park had the 12th highest growth of all elementary schools in North Carolina. Jackson Park also ranked in the top 5% of all schools (for all levels), in North Carolina, for overall school growth.

“We commend you for your leadership,” the release said. “We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and we also recognize that this achievement takes the efforts of the entire staff: the school leadership team, instructional support, teachers, teacher assistants, student services, custodians, school nutrition workers, bus drivers…everyone. We congratulate you all on such a significant accomplishment for the Jackson Park community!”

