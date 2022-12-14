PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Elementary school in Kannapolis recognized for significant academic growth

Jackson Park Elementary lauded for student performance
Jackson Park Elementary was recently recognized at a Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education...
Jackson Park Elementary was recently recognized at a Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education meeting.(Kannapolis City Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Jackson Park Elementary School in Kannapolis was recently honored for student academic performance during the 2021-2022 school year.

According to a news release, the North Carolina State School Board approved the final school performance results for all North Carolina public schools for the 2021-22 school year, as the accountability data for all schools were verified. At the forefront of this accountability data is student growth.

In its most simple terms, student growth is a measure of the progress students make in a year’s worth of instruction.

In North Carolina, individual student growth, growth for specific classrooms, and overall school growth is measured. Any growth beyond what is expected for a school year is referred to as “exceeding growth.” Further, in reporting for elementary schools, the state focuses specifically on growth in 3rd, 4th and 5th grade reading; 3rd, 4th and 5th grade math; and 5th grade science.

Each school is then given a growth index number based on how well the students performed.

For 2021-22, the results showed that Jackson Park Elementary exceeded growth with a school growth index of 8.77. Jackson Park had the 12th highest growth of all elementary schools in North Carolina. Jackson Park also ranked in the top 5% of all schools (for all levels), in North Carolina, for overall school growth.

“We commend you for your leadership,” the release said. “We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and we also recognize that this achievement takes the efforts of the entire staff: the school leadership team, instructional support, teachers, teacher assistants, student services, custodians, school nutrition workers, bus drivers…everyone. We congratulate you all on such a significant accomplishment for the Jackson Park community!”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
4-year-old boy shot and killed in Gaston County, police say
4-year-old shot and killed after finding gun; 3 arrested including parents
Police say a worker at the Lucky Duck on Mooresville Road helped herself to $20,000.
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000
The F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard was robbed just after 4:00 p.m., according to...
Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon
Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85

Latest News

9 Stanly County schools closed due to widespread gas outage
Several road closed signs in Stanly County are posted as crews work to repair a natural gas...
9 Stanly County schools closed due to widespread gas outage
Medic officials told Mecklenburg County commissioners about response procedure changes that...
Medic changes response procedures for 2023
The party was held on Saturday night in Harrisburg.
Carolina Christmas Angels spreads joy of season to underprivileged children