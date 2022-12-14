Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect near Wingate University

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The Wingate Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect in Union County.

Wingate University issued an immediate lockdown for the campus Wednesday afternoon but lifted it around 1:30 p.m.

According to officials, Wingate Police asked campus officials to go into lockdown after a bank robbery across from the university on Highway 74.

The suspect was said to be wearing a tan jacket and gray pants.

Anyone who can identify this person or provide further information pertaining to this case is asked to call 911 immediately.

