Comedian Adam Sandler to visit the Queen City as part of extended tour

Sandler will be at the Spectrum Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
FILE - This May 29, 2019 file photo shows Adam Sandler at the "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC...
FILE - This May 29, 2019 file photo shows Adam Sandler at the "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC event in Los Angeles. Netflix announced Friday that Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a new deal with them to make four more films. He’s had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.” (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)(Mark Von Holden | Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Renowned comedian Adam Sandler, known for his often-goofy comedy, is coming to Charlotte in early 2023 as part of an extension to his already-successful tour.

The ‘Adam Sandler Live’ tour will make trips to 11 new cities in February, capping the schedule with a visit to the Spectrum Center on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Tickets for the show will go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. at livenation.com or through Ticketmaster.

Sandler’s tour features his unique brand of comedy and song, and has already sold out shows in both the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

