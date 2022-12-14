PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: One killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

Police are still searching for answers.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide from Thursday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide from Wednesday morning.

Officers say it happened near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road in northeast Charlotte.

Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made or what happened leading up to the incident.

The deceased’s name will not be released until the family has been notified.

