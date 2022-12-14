CMPD: One killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide from Wednesday morning.

Officers say it happened near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road in northeast Charlotte.

Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made or what happened leading up to the incident.

The deceased’s name will not be released until the family has been notified.

